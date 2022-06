Neil Cavuto grills White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein Wednesday over why President Biden blames Putin for high gas prices in America on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: I think the thing that we’re trying to get across here is that if you go from $3.40 a gallon to $5, that’s Putin's price hike and that's putting a lot of hurt on people at the pump. I also think the politics of this cannot be overlooked. Democrats and Republicans together very much support our efforts to aid the sovereign nation of Ukraine. If you’re doing that on one hand, then you can’t turn around and blame the president for a gas price increase that is very much on the back of Putin’s invasion.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO