DELAND, Fla. - Stetson Mansion, Florida's number one attraction in West Volusia County, has been named one of the top 10 U.S. Attractions, according to a new survey. Florida’s most historic home and only Gilded Age mansion was added to the list of "Top 10 Attractions and Amusement parks for 2022" of Trip Advisor on June 14. Along with the Empire State Building, Garden of the Gods, and The National WWII Museum, Stetson Mansion was named top 10 of the list, and number one of Florida attractions.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO