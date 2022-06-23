English set to begin defense of Travelers title

Harris English reacts to winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament on the eighth playoff hole at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo

CROMWELL — Harris English told reporters at Travelers Championship media day in May that he fully expected to recover from right labrum surgery in time to defend his title at the event in June.

English’s prediction proved prescient.

The 32-year-old from Sea Island, Georgia, will tee it up in the first round at TPC River Highlands today at 12:40 p.m.

“It's awesome to be back,” English said. "Obviously haven't been playing a whole lot of golf lately, so I was happy to come back here. I didn't want to miss this tournament. …This is an awesome tournament to win and being back home over the last few months and seeing some of those names on that trophy just makes you realize how big this tournament is, how long it's been around, and a lot of legends in this game have won the tournament. So it's awesome to be a part of that.”

English, the 28th ranked player in the world, will be joined in the field by six of the world's top 15 ranked players, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler is playing for a third consecutive week and fourth in the last five. The Masters champion has nine top-10 finishes in 19 starts, including a runner-up showing at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts this past week.

McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open two weeks ago and tied for fifth in the U.S. Open, is playing for the fourth straight week.

The tournament also had several marquee names drop out, including No. 5 Justin Thomas, who withdrew Wednesday to rest an ailing back, and Brooks Koepka, who earlier this week became the latest player to defect to the upstart LIV Golf Tour. He plans to play next week in Portland, Oregon, the first LIV event in the United States.

Fighting through persistent hip pain, English won two of his four PGA Tour titles in 2021, propelling him to a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

At the Travelers, English prevailed by draining a 16-foot birdie putt on the eighth hole of a sudden death playoff against Kramer Hickok.

English and Hickok’s two-plus hour battle is tied for the second-longest, sudden-death playoff in PGA Tour history.

“Playing that playoff, the fans are incredible,” English said. “They kept us in it for two hours or so. I don't know how long we kept going back and forth. I lost track of what even hole we were on when we were coming down the stretch like that. … It's a great setting for finishing a golf tournament. It's something that I'll remember for the rest of my life.”

He went 1-2-0 for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team in September, but the pain in his hip became unbearable at the beginning of the 2022 season.

English finished in a tie for 55th at the Sony Open before missing two cuts and having to withdraw from the CJ Cup.

He rested for three weeks and tried to return to competition at the WM Phoenix Open, but the pain remained persistent. He decided to schedule an operation.

English underwent surgery on Feb. 14 and had hoped to be back for the PGA Championship May 19-22, but he wasn’t ready to walk 18 holes, so he had to withdraw.

He missed the cut in his return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament June 2-5 before finishing in a tie for 61st at the U.S. Open two weeks later in his final tune-up for the Travelers.

“(The U.S. Open) was one of the toughest walks that I can imagine,” English said. “It's the unstable surfaces walking off tees, walking off greens. I played seven days in a row. I got up there Sunday, played 12 holes and then made the cut and played Saturday, Sunday. So that was the most golf I've played in a long, long time.”

Koepka and Abraham Ancer, who was announced on Tuesday, join six other top 50 players — Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch — who have already made the jump to the LIV series.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has already suspended 17 PGA Tour players for competing in the first LIV event in London without a release and he has said that any player who tees it up in the league’s future events will receive the same punishment.

English told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that he has not yet joined the ever-growing list of top-ranked players receiving invitations from the rival tour.

“(The PGA Tour) is what I grew up dreaming to be a part of and they have been great to me,” English said. “And looking at memories last year from this tournament, it's hard to replicate that. For me playing golf has never been about the money. It's a great bonus, but I enjoy playing against the best competition in the world and trying to win golf tournaments and trying to get trophies like I got last year. For me that's why I practice, that's why I play, that's why I push myself is to play against the best in the world.”