Click here to read the full article. Nearly 80 percent of the Maldives could become uninhabitable by 2050 due to rising sea levels, according to reports from NASA and the US Geological Survey. But a newly revealed project is aiming to change those odds. This month, Netherlands-based developer Dutch Docklands and the government of the Maldives shared plans for a first-of-its-kind floating city. It has been in development for more than a decade as of 2022 and will house thousands of floating, water-front residences in a functional grid that spans across a 200-hectare lagoon. Dubbed Maldives Floating City, the site will...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO