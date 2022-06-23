All SLU students and staff required to have COVID vaccine this fall
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.
They are also encouraging everyone eligible to get a booster shot. School officials may require booster doses at a future date. Students and staff can request a medical or religious exemption.
Everyone can upload their COVID vaccination proof later this summer.
