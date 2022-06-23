ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

All SLU students and staff required to have COVID vaccine this fall

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLiDk_0gJWvIPr00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

They are also encouraging everyone eligible to get a booster shot. School officials may require booster doses at a future date. Students and staff can request a medical or religious exemption.

Top Story: Fire in the Central West End destroys restaurants

Everyone can upload their COVID vaccination proof later this summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Vaccines
Saint Louis, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX2Now

Mask mandate lifted for Gateway Arch National Park

ST. LOUIS – Guests will no longer be required to wear masks at Gateway Arch National Park. The National Park Service shared an update Saturday via Twitter to the site’s change in masking procedures While masks are no longer required, face coverings will still be offered to visitors free of charge at the Arch Information Desk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

What’s next for Missouri healthcare after abortion ban?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Healthcare providers in Missouri tell News 4 they’re preparing for an increase in patients with reproductive needs after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With the Supreme Court’s decision, abortion is now illegal in Missouri due to a trigger law that immediately banned...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slu#Covid 19 Vaccine#College#St Louis University#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
reportwire.org

How St. Louis Went From Industrial Powerhouse To Segregated Ghost Town

Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Keeping seniors and the disabled safe at home, the help given by Endearing Home Services

ST. LOUIS – When caring for an older adult or someone who is disabled, it’s important to have a place where you can ask questions, or find services and resources. Endearing Home Services is a place where they help people stay in their homes safely and comfortably. They can do meal prep, and personal assistance like bathing, dressing, and setting up medication reminders. Whatever your loved one needs to stay in their home, Endearing Home Services wants to help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy