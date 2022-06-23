Kodiak Alaska. 2022 CRF450L break in ride.

For those who are absent from their homes for a long period of time, local people and their stories can be like landmarks that point to the place where they belong. Due to medical reasons, my wife, Kathy, and I have been absent from our Kodiak home for nearly a month. Staying in Anchorage, we gravitate toward anything that reminds us of Kodiak. Thus, I was in my glory when I attended the Koniag shareholders and friends picnic at Kincaid Park (See last Friday’s Tapestry.). When I saw the latest Jurassic Park movie the other day, I was thrilled at the opening scene, which showed Kodiak fisherman Todd Hiner’s old boat, the Saga, fishing in the Bering Sea.

KODIAK, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO