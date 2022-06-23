Car goes off road into creek near Wendell

Apex, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is looking for a man who has been putting stickers on strangers' cars without their permission. Police on Facebook shared a video and photo of the perpetrator, hoping someone will recognize him. According to Apex police, the video is from June 18 and was recorded in the area of 1275 Haddon Hall Drive, where a man was putting stickers on cars in the parking lot of a business in the Beaver Creek shopping center.

APEX, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO