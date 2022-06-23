ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Why Uranus is lighter in color than Neptune

By National Science Foundation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWPVR_0gJWufYf00
Astronomers have explained why Uranus is lighter in color than Neptune. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/B. Jónsson

Neptune and Uranus are similar in size and atmospheric conditions but curiously, Neptune is a darker shade of blue.

Astronomers used observations from the international Gemini Observatory, a program of NSF’s NOIRLab, the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility and Hubble Space Telescope to develop an atmospheric model that explains the difference in hue between the icy planets.

The researchers concluded the lighter hue of Uranus is the result of haze in the planet’s stagnant atmosphere.

The astronomers noted that if the atmospheres of the two planets were free of haze their color would appear almost identical.

The model the team developed aligns with observations of reflected sunlight and includes haze particles in deeper layers of the atmosphere.

“This is the first model to simultaneously fit observations of reflected sunlight from ultraviolet to near-infrared wavelengths,” said Patrick Irwin, lead author of the paper.

“It’s also the first to explain the difference in visible color between Uranus and Neptune.”

The team noted that the model predicts the haze is dispersed more quickly by Neptune’s turbulent middle atmosphere, resulting in its deeper blue hue.

“We hoped that developing this model would help us understand clouds and hazes in the ice giants’ atmospheres,” said Mike Wong, one of the authors of the study.

“Explaining the difference in color between Uranus and Neptune was an unexpected bonus.”

The team analyzed observations of Neptune and Uranus from the Near-Infrared Integral Field Spectrometer on the Gemini North Telescope — part of the international Gemini Observatory – and archival data from the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility and Hubble Space Telescope to create the model.

“The international Gemini Observatories continue to deliver new insights into the nature of our planetary neighbors,” said Martin Still, director of NSF’s Gemini Observatories program.

“In this experiment, Gemini North provided a component in a suite of ground- and space-based facilities critical to the detection and characterization of atmospheric hazes.”

Comments / 1

Related
Universe Today

Venus Does Have Craters. Here’s one

As most everyone knows, Venus is called Earth’s twin, though its scorching temperatures and extreme surface pressure are more like an evil twin. For a twin and our closest planetary neighbour, we don’t know it very well. Venus’ dense clouds keep the planet’s surface hidden in visible-light observations.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

How Do Black Holes Die?

Black holes are one of the more well-known features of space, a science fiction staple, and something we still don't know much about. We do know how they form, some of their characteristics, and how they eventually decay away and die. The gravity produced by a black hole is so...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Found a Super-Earth Near The Habitable Zone of Its Star

The very tiny motion of a small star has revealed the presence of a super-Earth exoplanet, orbiting at a distance that is close to habitable. Around a faint red dwarf called Ross 508, located just 36.5 light-years away (yet too dim to be seen with the naked eye), astronomers have confirmed the existence of a world just 4 times the mass of Earth. Given what we know about planetary mass limits, that means the world is likely to be terrestrial, or rocky, rather than gaseous.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets

June 16 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it discovered two rocky exoplanets similar to Earth orbiting a dwarf star near our solar system but are believed to both be too hot to sustain life as we know it. The space agency's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite mission, or TESS, said the...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Wong
The Verge

NASA’s new powerful space telescope gets hit by larger than expected micrometeoroid

NASA’s new powerful space observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, got pelted by a larger than expected micrometeoroid at the end of May, causing some detectable damage to one of the spacecraft’s 18 primary mirror segments. The impact means that the mission team will have to correct for the distortion created by the strike, but NASA says that the telescope is “still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Observes Asteroid Bennu’s Boulder “Body Armor”

Asteroid Bennu’s boulder-covered surface gives it protection against small meteoroid impacts, according to observations of craters by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) spacecraft. OSIRIS-REx traveled to near-Earth asteroid Bennu and is bringing a small sample back to Earth for study. The mission launched on September 8, 2016, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and will return a sample to Earth in 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neptune#Uranus#Planet#Observatories#Nsf
CNET

Astronomers Release Breathtaking New View of Tarantula Nebula's Glowing Web

About 170,000 light-years from where you're sitting -- which sounds terribly far but is actually relatively close on a cosmic scale -- lies an astronomical marvel. It's a glorious stellar nursery decorated with breathtaking swirls and iridescent streaks, illuminating space's void by violently birthing newborn stars. Since its genesis, in...
ASTRONOMY
Salon

A giant planet may have "escaped" from our solar system, study finds

Although Pluto lost its status as "Planet Nine" when it was downgraded to dwarf planet, there is ample evidence that our solar system either had or currently has a large planet far beyond Pluto that may one day claim Pluto's former mantle and become the rightful ninth planet. Unusually regular orbital patterns observed in the Kuiper belt hint that some celestial body more massive than Pluto lurks beyond the distant band of icy debris at the edge of the solar system where Pluto, Eris and other dwarf planets live.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Most powerful pulsar ever discovered may have shed its mask, astronomers say

The most powerful pulsar ever discovered may have just shed its mask and announced its presence on the scene.Pulsars are spinning neutron stars, the dense remnants of formerly giant stars that have gone supernova, and their enormous magnetic fields power regular radio bursts that are among the brightest signals in the sky.But the pulsar VT 1137-0337 didn’t show up on radio telescope surveys as recently as 1998. It wasn’t until 2018 that the pulsar’s bursts showed up in the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) Sky Survey (VLASS), and it’s shown up every time astronomers have looked since.There’s two...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Scientists map sulfur residue on Jupiter's icy moon Europa

A Southwest Research Institute-led team used the Hubble Space Telescope to observe Jupiter's moon, Europa, at ultraviolet wavelengths, filling in a "gap" in the various wavelengths used to observe this icy water world. The team's near-global UV maps show concentrations of sulfur dioxide on Europa's trailing side. SwRI will further...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Pluto's Moon Has a Mysterious Red North Pole, And We May Finally Know Why

Pluto's life partner, Charon, has a disarming red 'cap'. Ever since New Horizons snapped the moon's rust-tinted north pole on its 2015 flyby, scientists have pondered the planetary processes responsible for leaving such a bold landmark. Scientists initially suspected the iron-colored smear (nicknamed Mordor Macula) was methane captured from Pluto's...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA’s Voyager probes are reaching the end of their lives

NASA’s Voyager space probes have had an amazing journey. Set against an ever-evolving backdrop that encompasses 45 years of space exploration, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are finally nearing the end of their broadcast back to Earth. Over the years, both Voyagers have given humanity a look at space unlike anything we had ever seen, and it will be sad to see that legendary mission finally come to an end.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

How to See the Giant Comet Flying by Earth Soon

Five years ago, the Hubble Space Telescope spotted a large comet at the farthest distance ever, as it was approaching the sun from way out between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus. Now, that giant space snowball is coming in for its closest pass by Earth in just a few weeks.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy