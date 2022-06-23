WWE superstar on daring rip current rescue and other top ‘Prime’ interviews revisited

It's been a busy year on Prime and in addition to this heroic former pro wrestler, the hosts have interviewed many interesting people -- including the grandson of a famed explorer.

From the dangerous and daring rescue of a child at the beach to carrying on the legacy of Jacques Cousteau to discussing the wonders of space with one of the most renowned figures in astrophysics -- AccuWeather Prime is celebrating its first anniversary by compiling some of its most riveting interviews from the past few months as major newsmakers sat down with our show hosts.

1. WRESTLING SUPERSTAR RESCUES CHILD FROM POWERFUL RIP CURRENT

A former wrestler for the WWE was on vacation and the weather was beautiful, he said. But what he saw happening near him in the warm water was downright terrifying -- and he sprang into action.

"I dug my feet into the sand and pushed forward with all I could," former WWE star Al Snow told AccuWeather's Geoff Cornish at the time.

2. LIVE FROM SPACE: HISTORY IN THE MAKING

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins made history in May when she came aboard the International Space Station, making her the first Black woman to live and work on the ISS. Watkins was first selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2017.

"This has been a dream of mine for a pretty long time ... I never really thought that it would truly happen,” she said in a live interview from the ISS in May with AccuWeather Prime's Adam Del Rosso.

3. 'FANTASY MEETS REALITY’: COUSTEAU GRANDSON PUSHES THE BOUNDS TO ONE DAY DELIVER AN 'UNDERSEA WORLD'

He learned to scuba dive at age 4 and went on his first expedition at 7. Fabien Cousteau, the grandson of the legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, wants to create the International Space Station of the deep sea. A modern-day Conshelf for exploration.

“If we're to look at our future, we have to look at ocean exploration,” he told Prime’s Del Rosso in March.

4. SPECIAL 1-ON-1 WITH AN INFLUENTIAL ICON IN THE FIELD OF SCIENCE

Celebrated astrophysicist, author and speaker Neil deGrasse Tyson sat down for a special two-part interview in May, covering everything from how he became interested in the wonders of the night sky to space travel to the questions that keep him up at night.

"Maybe the aliens are coming to say hi and you missed it because you were looking down at your shoes," Tyson said. Watch parts I and II of the interview below.

5. FATHER AND DAUGHTER WHO SURVIVED LIGHTNING STRIKE SPEAK OUT

John Moberg and his daughter Ashley, both of Illinois, felt lucky to be alive after getting quite a scare while attending a preseason Yankees-Braves ballgame in Florida. The two spoke to Prime about the experience.

"I woke up with my face in the mud, my feet laying in the parking lot," said Ashley Moberg.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.