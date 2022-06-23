ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WWE superstar on daring rip current rescue and other top ‘Prime’ interviews revisited

By AccuWeather
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDhy5_0gJWuQGe00

It's been a busy year on Prime and in addition to this heroic former pro wrestler, the hosts have interviewed many interesting people -- including the grandson of a famed explorer.

From the dangerous and daring rescue of a child at the beach to carrying on the legacy of Jacques Cousteau to discussing the wonders of space with one of the most renowned figures in astrophysics -- AccuWeather Prime is celebrating its first anniversary by compiling some of its most riveting interviews from the past few months as major newsmakers sat down with our show hosts.

1. WRESTLING SUPERSTAR RESCUES CHILD FROM POWERFUL RIP CURRENT

A former wrestler for the WWE was on vacation and the weather was beautiful, he said. But what he saw happening near him in the warm water was downright terrifying -- and he sprang into action.

"I dug my feet into the sand and pushed forward with all I could," former WWE star Al Snow told AccuWeather's Geoff Cornish at the time.

2. LIVE FROM SPACE: HISTORY IN THE MAKING

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins made history in May when she came aboard the International Space Station, making her the first Black woman to live and work on the ISS. Watkins was first selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2017.

"This has been a dream of mine for a pretty long time ... I never really thought that it would truly happen,” she said in a live interview from the ISS in May with AccuWeather Prime's Adam Del Rosso.

3. 'FANTASY MEETS REALITY’: COUSTEAU GRANDSON PUSHES THE BOUNDS TO ONE DAY DELIVER AN 'UNDERSEA WORLD'

He learned to scuba dive at age 4 and went on his first expedition at 7. Fabien Cousteau, the grandson of the legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, wants to create the International Space Station of the deep sea. A modern-day Conshelf for exploration.

“If we're to look at our future, we have to look at ocean exploration,” he told Prime’s Del Rosso in March.

4. SPECIAL 1-ON-1 WITH AN INFLUENTIAL ICON IN THE FIELD OF SCIENCE

Celebrated astrophysicist, author and speaker Neil deGrasse Tyson sat down for a special two-part interview in May, covering everything from how he became interested in the wonders of the night sky to space travel to the questions that keep him up at night.

"Maybe the aliens are coming to say hi and you missed it because you were looking down at your shoes," Tyson said. Watch parts I and II of the interview below.

5. FATHER AND DAUGHTER WHO SURVIVED LIGHTNING STRIKE SPEAK OUT

John Moberg and his daughter Ashley, both of Illinois, felt lucky to be alive after getting quite a scare while attending a preseason Yankees-Braves ballgame in Florida. The two spoke to Prime about the experience.

"I woke up with my face in the mud, my feet laying in the parking lot," said Ashley Moberg.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms They Will Never Wrestle Again

It’s also heartbreaking to see one of your favorite wrestlers hang up their boots, and at WrestleMania 35 Kurt Angle wrestled his retirement match when he was defeated by Baron Corbin. Even though Angle retired following WrestleMania he has received offers to return to the ring. Recently Kurt Angle...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool Was Questioned By Cops About Murdering The Undertaker

In a classic case of a prank gone too far, Michelle McCool feared the worst when three cops arrived at her home asking her the whereabouts of her husband, The Undertaker. McCool recounted the story on a recent episode of “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast,” a new podcast hosted by the wives of Kurt Angle and Randy Orton, Giovanna and Kim, respectively.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabien Cousteau
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Jacques Cousteau
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off New Look In Photo With Released WWE Star

For weeks now the wrestling world has been talking about Sasha Banks after The Boss and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw. Recently Sasha Banks participated in a photo shoot for the Kanndela brand at Qreate Coffee + Studio in Orlando, and the shoot also featured Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Space Travel#Rip Current#Combat#Accuweather Prime
wrestlingrumors.net

Ouch: Champions Forced To Vacate Titles Due To Injury, New Champions Crowned

History has been made, twice! There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner but some of them are not the most well known. With so many wrestlers spread across so many shows, it is not easy to build up every championship there is. This time though, some of the titles had to be vacated due to an injury, but now we have some new champions to keep the titles going.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reacts To Rumors That They’re Joining AEW

It’s going to be a big week for AEW and NJPW as the Forbidden Door pay-per-view is set to air live on Sunday, and AEW is gearing up for another Blood & Guts match on Wednesday. Originally Bryan Danielson was set to be part of Forbidden Door and Blood...
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

The Sasha Banks of It All, Randy Orton’s Injury, and Really, Really Big MJF News

The newly engaged Rosenberg is joined by SGG and Dip to talk about all sorts of news in the world of professional wrestling. On today’s episode, the guys discuss the ongoing investigation into Vince McMahon (11:38), Sasha Banks’s tenuous future with WWE, and whether AEW should try to go after her (22:18). The guys also talk about the death of referee Tim White, Randy Orton’s injury and its impact on his future, and more.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Hints At Friction With AEW Star

Ric Flair will be returning to the ring on July 31st, 2022 for one final match after not competing for over a decade. Flair has been training with AEW star Jay Lethal for his upcoming match, however, there seems to be a bit of friction between the two. On his podcast, To Be The Man, the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair discussed the situation going on between him and Lethal.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Names The Best Worker On WWE’s Current Roster

The debate over who is the best wrestler in WWE is something that takes place on a weekly basis, if not a daily one, and everybody has their own personal opinions on the matter, including AEW commentator Jim Ross. Few are more educated in the business than the WWE Hall...
WWE
AccuWeather

NASA rover investigates 'bacon strip' on Mars

It is being described as a "paradise" for Martian geologists, although despite its nickname, NASA has yet to discover any pigs on Mars. NASA's Perseverance Rover has been driving around the surface of Mars since landing on the planet on Feb. 18, 2021, and the latest geological wonder explored by the robotic pioneer is exciting for geologists and could cause cravings for breakfast food.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PWMania

Details on Rhea Ripley’s Brain Injury and Her Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bianca Belair announced on WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley will be unable to compete at the Money in the Bank PLE on July 2nd due to a medical condition. Ripley revealed on Instagram that she had a brain injury, and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided more...
WWE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy