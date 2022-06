PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — When we were covering some high profile crimes in Pontiac a few months ago, our team was approached by business owners who were concerned about the bad light being shined on the city. They said so much progress has been made toward curbing violence, increasing the police response time and the change in the downtown business area, calling it simply amazing.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO