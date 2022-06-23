Marilyn Joan Vinson

Donnie “Brother Burr” Agee age 80 of Silver Point passed away Sunday morning June 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 8, 1942 to his parents, the late Earl & Betty Jane Starnes Agee. He was a crane operator, served 4 years in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Paul Revere, an Evangelist and a member of the Wolf Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife: Clara Mae Wilson Agee; Brother: Ralph Lee Agee. Funeral services will be held 2:PM Wednesday June 29, 2022 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Herb Leftwich officiating and burial to follow in the Mt. Holly Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday 4:PM until 8:PM and Wednesday 10:AM until the time of the service at 2:PM. Survivors include his daughter: Cindy (Jerry) Sparks of Silver Point; Sister: Susie (Forrest) Hicks of Monticello, Ky.; Several nieces and nephews; Very special friend: Sheral St. John; Special cousins: Peggy Wilson and Woody Steinheart also survive. In addition to flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Wolf Creek Baptist Church in memory of Bro. Agee. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

