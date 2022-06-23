ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Our June 23 front page

glensfallschronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraduation issue Luzerne has lost its restaurants. Spongy moths — formerly gypsy — abound. Queensbury’s Brigid Duffy to West Point;...

www.glensfallschronicle.com

NEWS10 ABC

Abortion vigils set in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls

Congress Park in Saratoga Springs and City Hall in Glens Falls are two locations to host Planned Parenthood events on Friday night, in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's vote overturning Rove v. Wade and ending federal abortion rights protections. The gatherings are two of several organized by Planned Parenthood groups across the state.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
North Country Public Radio

Fifty years of fusing found stone and metal in Wells, NY

For fifty years, Adirondack artist John Van Alstine has been creating sculptures, sometimes monumental in size, from found stone, discarded steel beams and chunks of wood. His home and art space in Wells, NY, includes workshops, a historic lumber mill and an outdoor sculpture garden along the west branch of the Sacandaga River.
WELLS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Luzerne has lost its restaurants

The central business district of Lake Luzerne-Hadley is without a dinner restaurant, with Upriver Cafe, The Waterhouse and 9 North Wood Fired Pizza & Pub adjacent to Bend of the River Golf Course all having closed. It didn’t just curtail dining options; it’s making it harder to find workers....
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Central NY company merges with 2 competitors in Albany

Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
CICERO, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Queensbury’s Brigid Duffy to West Point; Air Force: Tyler Spaulding

Queensbury High School will send two seniors, Brigid Duffy and Tyler Spaulding, to service academies — where both will also compete as Division I athletes. Brigid will attend the United States Military Academy at West Point and play soccer and lacrosse. Tyler will play baseball at the Air Force...
QUEENSBURY, NY
wamc.org

Gaffney's pays fine, agrees to list of terms before reopening

A downtown Saratoga Springs bar is taking steps to reopen and has agreed to a set of terms from the New York State Liquor Authority after being shuttered last month. Gaffney’s on Caroline Street in downtown Saratoga Springs had its liquor license suspended on May 3rd, following a string of violent incidents linked to the bar.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaliving.com

#TBT: All Hail the 1959 Prom Queen

The year was 1959, and an ecstatic Cathy Adinolfi had just received the news that she won the coveted Saratoga Springs High School prom queen crown. “I was very happy that Cathy got it,” says Kathy Tyger Totten, who was a junior at the time. “You always wondered who it was going to be.” Though never on the court herself, Totten is somewhat of the prom expert of her era, having attended the event four consecutive years from 1958-61. (Since her moment in the limelight more than 60 years ago, Adinolfi has chosen to live a life of privacy; she declined to comment on her big win.)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Moriah’s Ensign Pond and the Great Flood of 1869

Running between North Hudson and Moriah Center is a quiet, thirteen-mile section of County Route 4 known as Ensign Pond Road. Drive seven miles down this road from North Hudson and you will reach its namesake, Ensign Pond. This roughly ten-acre pond is a tranquil sheet of water which is guarded over by Harris Hill to the north, and feeds Mill Brook to the east. As you drive toward Port Henry on this county road, it will change names a few times, becoming Dugway Road, then Plank Road, and, finally, Broad Street. From Ensign Pond, County Route 4 follows Mill Brook as it flows towards its final destination: Lake Champlain at Port Henry.
PORT HENRY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

June 18 – June 24, 2022

Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, was charged June 9 with arson, burglary, criminal tampering, and criminal mischief – all felonies – in connection with an incident that occurred in the Town of Ballston on Nov. 27, 2017. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise is accused of spending several hours on the Curtis Lumber property on State Route 67 in the Town of Ballston after the business was closed, and allegedly sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings, damaged buildings, and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire a storage building full of sub-flooring causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Following his arraignment on charges, Paradise was returned to the Greene County Jail where he is being held awaiting trial for a murder charge. “This case shows that my deputies and investigators are relentless in their pursuit to hold criminals accountable. This case involved hundreds of man-hours by the investigators assigned. I’m proud to announce this arrest today,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a statement regarding the local charges.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Greenwich Fire Department deputy chief dies

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Greenwich Fire Department announced that department Deputy Chief Brian Buell had died as a result of occupational cancer. Buell spent 33 years with the department. “As we reflect on Chief Buell’s legacy, remember it’s all for the good of the company,” wrote Greenwich...
GREENWICH, NY

