Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The"

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 opinion, ruled that New York's restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms in public violates the Second Amendment. The law that was struck down required licenses to carry guns outside the home and only granted them when the applicant could demonstrate a need. That need was restricted to hunting and shooting spots and to someone like a messenger carrying cash. Joining us now to discuss the implications of this decision is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. Hi.

