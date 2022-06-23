ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The"

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Ohio State University - you know how they emphasize that the? Anyway, the...

Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight

Title IX turns 50 today. Title IX is the name for the landmark law that banned discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs. There's no mention of athletics in Title IX, but it has been linked most closely to sports giving girls and young women competitive opportunities they rarely had before. NPR's Tom Goldman reports it's been a fight every step of the way.
Why overturning Roe isn't the final goal of the anti-abortion movement

Law professor Mary Ziegler explains how the anti-abortion movement upended the GOP establishment and helped push the courts to the right. Her new book is Dollars for Life. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
Problems with monkeypox testing mean the outbreak may be far bigger than reported

There's growing concern that the monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. is much larger than the official case count suggests. For example, in New York City, there are only around two dozen known cases. But the health department there announced today that it's expanding its vaccination program. Overall in the U.S., there are only about 160 confirmed cases, but scientists say that number is misleading.
U.S. swimmer sinks to the bottom of the pool and her coach jumps in to save her

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A scary moment this week at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest - U.S. artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was finishing her solo routine when she fainted and sank to the bottom of the pool. Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes dove in, grabbed Alvarez and got her to the surface for medical attention. She's feeling fine now and may even swim today in the team final. Afterward, her coach said, we push through our limits, and sometimes we find them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SCOTUS rules restrictions on concealed carry violate the Second Amendment

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 opinion, ruled that New York's restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms in public violates the Second Amendment. The law that was struck down required licenses to carry guns outside the home and only granted them when the applicant could demonstrate a need. That need was restricted to hunting and shooting spots and to someone like a messenger carrying cash. Joining us now to discuss the implications of this decision is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. Hi.
