Connecticut church retraces an enslaved man's escape

By WSHU
 2 days ago
184 years ago, James Lindsey Smith, a man enslaved in Virginia’s Northern Neck region on the Chesapeake Bay, made his way to freedom and eventually to Norwich, Connecticut. Inspired by that journey and Smith’s determination, a group of men from the Castle Hill Church in Norwich attempted to retrace his steps...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

