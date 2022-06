Southern California Edison officials said the company doesn’t anticipate any rolling blackouts this summer, but as Riverside County's Emergency Management Department says you should still be prepared just in case your power does goes out. That means turn your A/C off, fans should be turning counterclockwise so the air travels down, and try to not use large appliances The post How to prepare in the event of a power outage appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO