Denver, CO

Colorado Avalanche close on Stanley Cup glory after controversial OT win

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqPcU_0gJWrdtq00
Nazem Kadri scores in overtime to give Colorado a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

The Colorado Avalanche are one win from their first Stanley Cup title since 2001, thanks to Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal on Wednesday. Even if the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning don’t believe it should have counted.

Kadri scored at 12:02 of the extra period to give Colorado a 3-2 victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

Without specifically saying Tampa Bay felt Colorado had too many men on the ice for the winning goal, the Lightning coach, Jon Cooper, suggested the goal should not have been allowed. “We’re all in this together. Players, coaches, refs, everybody. But this one is going to sting much more than others,” he said.

“It’s going to be hard for me to speak … I’ll speak with you [on Thursday]. You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal. And my heart breaks for the players. Because we probably still should be playing.”

The NHL released a statement saying the penalty is a judgment call that can be made by the on-ice officials. All of the four officials said they did not see there were too many men on the ice on the winning play. The call is not subject to video review.

Back in the lineup after being sidelined since 4 June with a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender’s right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidelined since being injured during Game 3 of the Western Conference final against Edmonton.

“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life. I figured it was time to join the party.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6Rf9_0gJWrdtq00
The Avalanche celebrate their win. Photograph: Eliot J Schechter/NHLI/Getty Images

The Avalanche outshot the Lightning 11-3 in the extra period. Vasilevskiy stopped Logan O’Connor on a breakaway and Colorado had one shot clang off the post and another hit the crossbar before Kadri ended it.

Anthony Cirelli scored 36 seconds into the game and Victor Hedman also scored in regulation for the Lightning. They took a 2-1 lead into the third period. Nathan MacKinnon scored on a second-period power play for Colorado and Andrew Cogliano tied it early in the third.

Darcy Kuemper, pulled from Game 3 after giving up five goals in a 6-2 loss, stopped 37 shots and had an assist of the winning goal for the Avalanche. Vasilevskiy finished with 35 saves. He has rebounded from allowing 11 goals in Games 1 and 2 to limit the high-scoring Avalanche to five in the past two games.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win at least three straight Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. The Avalanche last won the Cup in 2001.

The Lightning had rebounded from playing poorly in Games 1 and 2 to make it interesting by neutralizing Colorado’s speed, limiting the Avalanche’s scoring opportunities and turning up the pressure on Kuemper, who was barely tested when he faced 16 shots in a 7-0 blowout in Game 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOIMJ_0gJWrdtq00
A dejected Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov after the game. Photograph: Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

Cirelli’s goal was the fastest in a Stanley Cup final since 2006 and the Lightning set the tone for another busy night for Kuemper by outshooting the Avalanche 17-4 in the opening period. Two of Colorado’s shots came while skating shorthanded, killing off Tampa Bay’s first power play.

MacKinnon’s first goal of the series – his 12th of the playoffs – erased Colorado’s early deficit at 5:17 of the second period. The Avalanche pulled even again when Cogliano, assisted by Nico Sturm and Darren Helm, scored on a deflection less than three minutes into the third.

Game 5 is Friday night in Denver, where Colorado won the first two games of the series and are 7-2 this postseason.

Comments / 0

 

‘I could not be part of this crime’: the Russians fighting for Ukraine

Walking around Kyiv in his new Ukrainian military attire, Igor Volobuyev felt as if he finally fulfilled his purpose. For weeks after leaving Russia for Ukraine, the former vice-president of Gazprombank spent his days trying to convince officials to provide him with Ukrainian documents and allow him to sign up for military service to fight against a country where he had spent most of his adult life.
MILITARY
Marble head of Hercules pulled up from Roman shipwreck site in Greece

For archaeologists, it’s the underwater find that keeps on giving. A Roman-era cargo ship, discovered by chance off the Greek island of Antikythera more than 120 years ago and regarded as the world’s richest ancient shipwreck, has yielded yet more treasures in the most recent explorations of it, including the missing head of a statue of the demigod Hercules.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
