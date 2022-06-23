ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Redburn Starts Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) at Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Redburn analyst Nicholas Watts initiates coverage on Charles Schwab...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
CNBC

JPMorgan forecasts S&P could end year at 4,800

Brenda Vingiello weighs in on JPMorgan's call that inflation will moderate in the second half of the year and that the S&P could end 2022 at 4,800. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Josh Brown, Pete Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Charles Schwab Corp
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sentage Holdings's stock is 163.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Terran Orbital LLAP...
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Penn National Are Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN shares are trading higher alongside several other hotel, restaurant & leisure companies stocks rebound following last week's selloff. The sector has experienced volatility amid Fed policy tightening measures which may lead to a slowdown in economic growth and consumer spending. A preliminary reading earlier this...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Q2 outlook prompts price target cut at Credit Suisse

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target at Credit Suisse has been reduced to $1,000 from $1,125 as the firm, led by research analysts Dan Levy and Trevor Young, cited concerns from the company’s COVID-forced shutdown as a major concern to Q2 delivery numbers. “We expect Tesla 2Q’22 deliveries of...
Benzinga

Expedia Group Whale Trades For June 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Expedia Group. Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CarMax, FedEx, Seagen and more

CarMax (KMX) – The automobile retailer beat estimates by 7 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, and revenue that also beat analyst forecasts amid what the company called a "challenging" used vehicle market. CarMax added 1.1% in the premarket. FedEx (FDX) – FedEx rallied 3.4% in premarket...
TheStreet

Money Exits Stock and Bond Funds Amid 2022 Tumble

It obviously hasn’t been a very good six months for stocks or bonds. The S&P 500 has generated a negative return of 20% year to date, and the Bloomberg Aggregate bond index has slid 11%. That has some investors headed for the exits. For the week ended June 22,...
US News and World Report

Berkshire Hathaway Buys 9.6 Million More Occidental Shares, Raises Stake to Over 16%

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake to 16.3% as the oil company's shares come off the year's high. The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carnival, FedEx, Zendesk and more

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading:. Carnival Cruise Lines – Shares of Carnival Cruise Lines jumped 12.4% after the travel company said it had its best booking volumes since the start of the pandemic during the second quarter. Carnival's results missed estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported that cash from operations turned positive in April and was positive for the second quarter.
