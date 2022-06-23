Redburn Starts Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) at Neutral

The S&P 500 is rebounding on Tuesday, pushing more than 2.3% higher following the string of events that sent the index into an official bear market. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS and Morgan Stanely MS analysts warn that this rally may soon pop, and we will return to new lows.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Brenda Vingiello weighs in on JPMorgan's call that inflation will moderate in the second half of the year and that the S&P could end 2022 at 4,800. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Josh Brown, Pete Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
Sentage Holdings SNTG shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sentage Holdings's stock is 163.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Terran Orbital LLAP...
Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN shares are trading higher alongside several other hotel, restaurant & leisure companies stocks rebound following last week's selloff. The sector has experienced volatility amid Fed policy tightening measures which may lead to a slowdown in economic growth and consumer spending. A preliminary reading earlier this...
Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target at Credit Suisse has been reduced to $1,000 from $1,125 as the firm, led by research analysts Dan Levy and Trevor Young, cited concerns from the company’s COVID-forced shutdown as a major concern to Q2 delivery numbers. “We expect Tesla 2Q’22 deliveries of...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Expedia Group. Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.
CarMax (KMX) – The automobile retailer beat estimates by 7 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, and revenue that also beat analyst forecasts amid what the company called a "challenging" used vehicle market. CarMax added 1.1% in the premarket. FedEx (FDX) – FedEx rallied 3.4% in premarket...
Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown weighs in on FedEx. And Brenda Vingiello discusses UPS. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Brenda Vingiello, Pete Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. WeWork — Shares of WeWork jumped more than 15% after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of the office-sharing stock with an outperform rating and an $11 price target, more than double its Wednesday closing level. The firm said the company is poised to benefit from its first mover advantage.
It obviously hasn’t been a very good six months for stocks or bonds. The S&P 500 has generated a negative return of 20% year to date, and the Bloomberg Aggregate bond index has slid 11%. That has some investors headed for the exits. For the week ended June 22,...
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Exxon Mobil — Shares of Exxon Mobil jumped 6.3% after Credit Suisse upgraded them to outperform from neutral and said they can jump another 45% from current levels. The oil and gas company's divergent corporate strategy sets it up well to capitalize on the jump in oil prices, the firm said.
(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake to 16.3% as the oil company's shares come off the year's high. The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing...
Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading:. Carnival Cruise Lines – Shares of Carnival Cruise Lines jumped 12.4% after the travel company said it had its best booking volumes since the start of the pandemic during the second quarter. Carnival's results missed estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported that cash from operations turned positive in April and was positive for the second quarter.
