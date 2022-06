Once considered one of the best track runners since the late-great Florence Griffith Joyner, Sha'Carri Richardson has had a brutal couple of years in the 100-meter dash. On Thursday, Richardson finished 5th in her heat before the semifinals of the USA Championships for the 100-meter dash. As a result, she failed to qualify for the USA semifinals or the upcoming World Championships.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO