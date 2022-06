The Tennessee Titans went all-in on the 2021 season but have since made several cost-cutting measures to get their financial house more in order in 2022. Among the moves the Titans made were cutting wide receiver Julio Jones, left guard Rodger Saffold and cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and they traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, absolving themselves of having to pay him a hefty extension.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO