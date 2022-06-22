ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Top Seattle Beaches

By Music Food and Life
musicfoodandlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the towering Space Needle to bustling Pike Place Market, Seattle boasts countless must-see sights. But before you finish writing your itinerary, don’t forget to check out one of the magnificent beaches in the Emerald City. To help you pick the right stretch of shoreline for your Washington state getaway, U.S....

musicfoodandlife.com

Comments / 1

 

Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Summer

Even though pandemic-related labor shortages and supply chain clogs haven’t really gone away, Seattle is once again booming with hot restaurant openings. Just in the last month, Sea Wolf Bakers opened its highly anticipated bagel shop in Montlake, Boca Argentine Bakery and Pizzeria started serving South American pastries and pizzas in Capitol Hill, and an immersive sci-fi bar from the owner of Stampede Cocktail Club opened in Fremont.
SEATTLE, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
elitetraveler.com

The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Destinations: Seattle Tattoo Expo August 19-21 at Seattle Center

Get inked, see the beautiful artwork of over 200 artists, and take in all that is Seattle tattoo culture and history at Seattle Tattoo Expo. Hosted by Seattle’s internationally recognized shop Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to the leading artists in tattooing both locally and from around the world.
SEATTLE, WA
timesnewsexpress.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick’s Is Back, Ethan Stowell Is Opening Another Tavern, and a Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming This Fall – EverOut Seattle

Owners Lynda Nguyen and Bien Le launched this Vietnamese restaurant in the former J&J Public House space on June 13, with a menu that includes fried rice, stir-fried noodles, phở, vermicelli bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Like. Add to a List. This family-owned Chinese American restaurant soft-opened in Belltown...
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
nypressnews.com

Councilmember seeks to make Seattle an abortion sanctuary city

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is proposing that the council deem Seattle a “sanctuary city” for people seeking abortions, in light of Friday’s reversal of federal abortion protections. After the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision establishing abortion as a right federally was overturned Friday by...
SEATTLE, WA
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING 5

Summer Night Market in Seattle is June 23

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market is hosting a Summer Night Market on June 23 and organizers just can’t hide their pride. “When you walk up to the market you enter through a rainbow and it’s going to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, shopping, food, drinks and a celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community!” said Madison Bristol, marketing manager with Pike Place Market.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Might Soon Defund a Promising Police Alternative

Without much notice to the public, a police alternative pilot program has been operating on Seattle’s streets for the last two years. Through a partnership with JustCARE, a local public safety firm called We Deliver Care has been protecting outreach workers who are serving people experiencing homelessness. They’ve also been providing de-escalation services for people in crisis, and they’ve been doing it all without the involvement of a uniformed cop.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Mayor Raises Rainbow Flag for Pride, but Not Much Else

On June 1, Mayor Bruce Harrell raised a rainbow flag in front of City Hall to commemorate his first Pride month in office. He kept his remarks brief and general. Rather than speak to what he has done as Mayor to improve the lives of queer people in Seattle, he joked that he was born after the first institutionally recognized Pride week, which would make him at least 15 years younger than he actually is.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Seattle Transit Winning Back Riders Faster Than Ridehailing

Ridehailing companies in Seattle are seeing a slower recovery than in other cities, reports Doug Trumm for The Urbanist. While other parts of the country saw ridehailing grow as an alternative to public transit during the pandemic, Seattle ridership continues to lag compared to pre-pandemic ride volumes. While Seattle ridership for Uber and Lyft hovers at 39 percent compared to 2019, “The companies claim to be at about 70% of normal ridership in most other metropolitan regions.” By contrast, public transit ridership is recovering more quickly. “In April, [King County] Metro ridership clocked in at 49% of its 2019 level.”
SEATTLE, WA
uwdawgpound.com

#Woof: Washington Gets Commitment From A Colorado OL

The Huskies received great news this sunny Friday afternoon when Colorado OL Zachary Henning announced his commitment to Washington. The 247 Sports composite has Henning with a 0.8416 rating and a 3-star recruit as the #9 prospect in the state of Colorado. At 6’6 and 275 pounds, Henning has plenty of room on his frame to build strength once he gets to college. His measurements are almost identical to those of former Husky tackle Jared Hilbers when he entered UW. Henning is an athletic tackle that should be able to slide easily to engage rushers but also get out in space to help on the edge.
SEATTLE, WA

