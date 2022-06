Originally published as a Butte County Sheriff Facebook post:. “On June 18, 2022, two victims contacted BCSO and reported a male, who they identified as Drake Afflerbach, age 27, of Chico, shot at their vehicle. The victims reported while driving on Cohasset Road, Afflerbach pulled a vehicle alongside the victim’s vehicle and shot at the victim’s vehicle. Deputies examined the victim’s vehicle and located evidence that gave them cause to believe Afflerbach shot the victim’s vehicle.

