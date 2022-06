WWE 2K22 has launched to critical and commercial success and has continued to release new DLC packs, adding even more stars to the impressive roster. That said, there are quite a few stars on that roster that no longer work for WWE, as WWE released a bevy of stars during the game's development. That didn't keep them from being playable in the game, and a report from Fightful Select revealed the reaction amongst stars who found themselves in the game despite not working for WWE anymore. That report also said that WWE specifically wanted one star removed from the game, which ended up being Bray Wyatt.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO