ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 hearing: Trump sought to install unqualified lawyer as AG to help overturn election

By Daniel Uria, Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1jMF_0gJWqQPU00

June 23 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol heard testimony Thursday that former President Donald Trump sought to install a Justice Department environmental lawyer as acting attorney general in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Testimony from Justice Department and White House officials showed that Trump was considering replacing then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark. Clark, unlike Rosen, supported Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the panel, said Trump wanted to put Clark in charge of the department because "he would do whatever the president wanted him to do."

"So who is Jeff Clark?" Kinzinger asked during the fifth public hearing of the committee. "An environmental lawyer with no experience relevant to leading the entire Department of Justice. What was his only qualification? That he would do whatever the president wanted him to do, including overthrowing a free and a fair democratic election."

Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said they were involved with meetings with Trump and Clark about their desire to have the Justice Department work to overturn the results of the election.

"I made the point that Jeff Clark is not even competent to serve as the attorney general," Donoghue said. "He's never conducted a criminal investigation in his life."

"You're an environmental lawyer," Donoghue said he told Clark during an Oval Office meeting. "How about you go back to your office, and we'll call you when there's an oil spill."

Donoghue's video testimony was aired Thursday during the hearing, though he was also present on Capitol Hill to answer questions by committee members.

Also in video testimony, Herschmann told investigators that Clark detailed a plan to overturn the election during a Jan. 3, 2021, meeting at the White House.

"When he finished discussing what he planned on doing, I said ... 'Congratulations, you just admitted your first step or act you would take as attorney general would be committing a felony and violating Rule 6(e). You're clearly the right candidate for this job.'"

Donoghue said that during the meeting, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Clark's plan was to send letters to elections officials in battleground states encouraging them to overturn the election. He described it as a "murder-suicide pact."

Donoghue added that he met with other assistant attorneys general, who agreed "they would resign en masse if the president made that change to department leadership."

"All, without hesitation, said they would resign."

Clark allegedly told Trump he would find evidence of widespread fraud if he was made attorney general.

Donoghue said he had multiple confrontations with Clark ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of the Electoral College votes and resisted his efforts to overturn the election. He said he told Clark his plans were "nothing less than the United States Justice Department meddling in the outcome of a presidential election."

Donoghue said in a phone conversation with Trump, the president repeatedly pressed him on false election fraud claims. Donoghue said he told Trump, "the DOJ can't and won't snap its fingers and change the outcome of the election."

"'Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,'" Donoghue said Trump told him, sharing handwritten notes of the conversation.

One of those congressmen, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., worked to help install Clark as head of the Justice Department, testified Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. White House call logs displayed during Thursday's hearing showed that the White House was referring to Clark as the acting attorney general on Jan. 3, 2021.

The committee also showed recorded testimony from William Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general from 2019 until he resigned in late 2020. He told the committee he authorized the Justice Department's investigation into allegations of election fraud so there would be no question of integrity of the results.

"I just felt the responsible thing to do was to be put in a position to have a view as to whether or not there was fraud," he said. "And, frankly, I think the fact that I put myself in the position that I could say that we had looked at this and didn't think there was fraud was really important to move things forward.

"I sort of shudder to think what the situation would have been if the position of the department was 'we're not even looking at this until after [Joe] Biden's in office.' I'm not sure we would have had a transition at all."

The committee also shared email evidence and testimony that multiple members of Congress, including Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Perry sought pardons from Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Hutchinson said there was a Dec. 21 meeting in which congressional Republicans pushed for pardons.

"I guess Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Brooks I know had both advocated there be a blanket pardon for members involved in that meeting and a handful of other members that weren't at the Dec. 21 meeting as the preemptive pardons," she said. "Mr. Gaetz was personally pushing for a pardon."

Kinzinger, who largely led questioning during Thursday's hearing, concluded his remarks, saying, "The only reason I know to ask for a pardon is because you think you've committed a crime."

Thursday was the select committee's final public hearing this month.

At previous hearings, the committee also shared testimony from Barr that he had three discussions with Trump in the months following the election and leading up to the Capitol attack. He said he repeatedly told the president he didn't find any evidence of voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.

Still, committee investigators say Trump attempted to use the department to overturn Biden's victory.

No investigation or federal court has found evidence of significant voter fraud in the election or supported Trump's claims that Biden won by illegitimate means.

The committee's previous hearing, on Tuesday, featured testimony from elections officials and workers in Georgia and Arizona about Trump's efforts to pressure them to overturn results in those key battleground states.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, testified that his office investigated "every single allegation" made by Trump -- but could find no signs of voter fraud in his state. Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes and Trump infamously asked officials there during a phone call to "find" him enough votes to win the state.

On Wednesday, committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters the next hearings, after Thursday, would be held in July -- noting the panel has obtained new evidence that needs to be presented.

"We have looked at the body of work that we need to get done and we've taken in some additional information that's going to require additional work," Thompson said.

He specified that the committee has received hours of additional video footage of Trump and his family members from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder.

Thompson also said the committee is in talks to hear testimony from Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who contacted top White House officials after the election and urged them to find a way to keep Trump in power.

Thompson said at a hearing last week that the committee was seeking to call Ginni Thomas to testify. To date, there are no indications that Clarence Thomas was involved in any efforts related to the election.

"She's answered our letter, and we look forward to continued engagement with her," Thompson said Wednesday.

Comments / 242

Kathryn E. Cole
4d ago

He doesn’t have the right to tell the Justice Department to just say the election was corrupted and he and his Republican Congressional allies will take care of the rest. Barr and Rosen both told Trump several times that they investigated all the allegations and found no evidence that would have changed the outcome of the election. There was no there there. He just didn’t want to hear the truth from his own people.

Reply(2)
19
John
4d ago

He said to Justce Dept just call election corrupt and let me and Republicans congression take it from there. He said this after being told by DOJ daily there was no election problems, fraud or voting machine issues.

Reply(3)
13
Ann Jackson
4d ago

When nothing he planned worked he called for violence he financed theses group of thugs stay tune that will be part of the hearings

Reply(4)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
POTUS
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”June 18, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
William Barr
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Fraud#Ag#Republicans#Department Of Justice#Trump White House#The Justice Department
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
385K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy