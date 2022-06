The House on Friday approved bipartisan gun legislation that was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate late the night before, sending it to President Biden for his signature. It marks the most significant update to the nation's gun laws in nearly three decades.The bill, called The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed the lower chamber by a vote of 234-193, with 14 Republicans joining all the Democrats.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read the vote tally after it concluded to applause from the members of Congress on the floor.The bill enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21 years of age, provides billions of...

