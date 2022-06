Pickaway – A serious crash occured around 5 pm on Friday that led to the death of a young adult male. According to witnesses and first responders, a 2016 chevy express van driven by a 16-year-old juvenile was driving down US-62 in the area of 9901 in, Orient in Pickaway county when waiting to make a left turn into a private business, a 2000 Chevy Silverado driven by 26-year-old Jesse Dean Craigo of Grove City failed to maintain a safe distance and rear-ended the van at high speeds. The truck left the roadway and went into a ditch.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO