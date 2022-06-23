ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army baby pantry now open for families in Columbia

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Salvation Army opened a new baby pantry in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Organizers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the monthly pantry from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army building at 1108 W. Ash St. Members of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce attended Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Chair of the Chamber Ambassadors Greg Baker said, "I'm excited about the services offered by the Salvation Army, helping people in the community and their babies of course."

Families who visit the pantry will have access to several items, including:

  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • Diaper cream
  • Formula
  • Baby bottles
  • Nursing essentials
  • Clothing and shoes
  • Pull-ups
  • Toys and books

The organization plans to make the supplies available to children up to 3 years old. Families must provide a photo ID, along with documentation for the child, in order to be eligible for the pantry.

Organizers plan to open the baby pantry on the fourth Thursday of each month from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Captain Amy Cedervall says the pantry is small right now, but she hopes to see it grow in the coming years. She also says they plan to keep it going indefinitely, as long as donations stay steady.

Cedervall said, "What we need is the continued supplies, because we don't really have it in our budget to fund it."

Cedervall said anyone can donate to the pantry on Ash St. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Salvation Army says it can accept monetary donations and baby supplies.

