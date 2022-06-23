ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires book 2023 concert dates

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
June 23 (UPI) -- Movie star Johnny Depp is set to join his fellow Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry on a concert tour next year.

"The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We're coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023! Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June," the band tweeted Wednesday. "Keep an eye out for more to come."

Formed in 2012, the band has released two albums, which include guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Joe Walsh.

Earlier this month, a Virginia jury found both Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, at least partially liable of defamation, but overwhelmingly favored the latter in the awarding of damages.

Depp said at the time the jury's verdict "gave me my life back."

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," he said.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post saying she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Although she didn't name Depp as her abuser in the article, Depp argued it's clear she was referring to him after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him during their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Depp said Heard's op-ed cost him acting jobs and millions of dollars as he was subsequently let go from the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean film franchises.

