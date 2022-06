Aesop Queer Library is back for Pride Month 2022, taking over three of the skincare and lifestyle brand’s stores in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto. Queer stories are some of the most eye-opening, honest and emboldening in literature, and have paved the way for many queer people to also tell their own personal stories. Aesop champions this, and through the Aesop Queer Library, it will be offering 142 titles by LGBTQIA+ authors for anyone to take home and read.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO