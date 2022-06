LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Houston-area firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home that was reportedly sparked by lightning Monday. Officials received a call around 10 p.m. about a house located in the 1400 block of Modeste Drive in the Cabot Cove section of the Victory Lakes subdivision that caught on fire when lightning struck the home as a strong line of thunderstorms pushed through the area. Two League City Police Department patrol officers arrived at the scene and reported the roof line was ablaze, League City Fire Chief Michael Lugo said.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO