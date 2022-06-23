ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams out of Eastbourne after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdraws with knee injury

Cover picture for the articleSerena Williams' comeback tournament at Eastbourne is over after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdrew with a knee injury. The duo was set to face Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals, but those two have now...

