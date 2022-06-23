Serena Williams out of Eastbourne after doubles partner Ons Jabeur withdraws with knee injury

Serena Williams admitted to missing competition as she continued her injury comeback with a doubles victory at the Rothesay International Eastbourne on Wednesday (22 June).The legendary tennis star partnered with Ons Jabeur to secure a 6-2, 6-4 win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.“I will always enjoy the competitive side and I think there’s a part of me that will always, no matter what happens, always miss it,” Williams said.She added that before returning to the court, she was taking “mental breaks” as part of her injury rehab.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rothesay International Eastbourne: Serena Williams says return to tennis court after injury 'felt good'Eastbourne: Serena Williams says return to tennis court after injury ‘felt good’Boxer Jake Paul calls Tommy Fury a 'f***ing idiot' in Twitter rant

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO