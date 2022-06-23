ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

3 MPD Employees Recognized for Years of Service

By pwsadmin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Monmouth Police Department employees were recently recognized at the Monmouth City Council meeting for...

ourquadcities.com

50-year-old Kewanee tenant found dead

The Housing Authority of Henry County (HAHC) announced Thursday a tenant has died in Washington Apartments, Kewanee. On May 27, 2022, a HAHC staff member noticed a flyer that was not retrieved from an apartment door in the complex, and she contacted the agency’s Tenant Resource Officer for a welfare check.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
1470 WMBD

PPD makes arrest in connection with March homicide

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested a man Friday for the shooting death of 40-year-old Timothy Foreman Jr. According to a release from the PPD, officers located 22-year-old Chazier Johnson on N. Gale Avenue. He was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested for first-degree murder.
PEORIA, IL
Monmouth Man Arrested for Attempted Aggravated Arson

On June 23, 2022 William L. Frakes 51 of Monmouth was arrested on a Warren County warrants for the Manufacture or Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device and Attempt to Commit Aggravated Arson. The warrants were issued by the Warren County State’s Attorney stemming from an incident that occurred on June 9, 2022 in the 800 block of S. 1st St. Monmouth. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also conducted a search warrant at Frakes’ residence in the 600 block of W. Euclid Ave. Monmouth. Frakes is being held in the Warren County jail with a $35,000 bond, awaiting court proceedings.
MONMOUTH, IL
Two Dead Following Drowning Incident in Knox County

At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate deadly Saturday shooting

Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident early Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Rock Island Police were notified that a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at UnityPoint – Trinity Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. The victim later...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Saturday for strong to severe storms. We’ll see two rounds of strong to severe storms moving through the region today. One this morning, and the second this afternoon/evening. Updated: 3 hours ago. Strong storms possible this morning and again this afternoon/evening. ‘Rally for Reid’...
ALTONA, IL
khqa.com

Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot campground managers

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KWQC

5 juveniles charged in rollover crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five female juveniles have been charged Thursday with multiple counts of theft after rolling a vehicle at NorthPark mall, according to Davenport Police. Police say the juveniles were fleeing the mall in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting in Von Maur. The driver then ran over a...
DAVENPORT, IA
hoiabc.com

Alleged shooting threat, scuffle with police leads to arrest in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday in Macomb near the Heritage Days carnival after he allegedly threatened to shoot at least one person and assaulted police, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Nick Petitgout said 51-year-old Jeffrey A. Griswold was charged with aggravated...
MACOMB, IL
B100

These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Davenport

Since moving here, I've heard a lot of folks talk about how dangerous and crime-ridden Davenport has become. Like every city, there are certain areas of it that aren't the safest places to hang out. Neighborhood Scout ranked Davenport neighborhoods based on things like price and crime rate. If you...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man with a long history of burglary….wanted for attempted burglary

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Personal Injury Crash in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2021 Ford F250 Pickup truck. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – R. H. Swan, 50-year-old male from Macomb, IL – Transported by Air Evac to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Unit 2 – Mitchell L. Van Bebber, 51-year-old male from Colchester, IL – No...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the skate park Thursday night. Davenport police responded about 8:54 p.m. to the skate park at 905 West River Drive for a report of several shots fired, according to the Davenport Police Department. Four shell casings...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

East Moline will rock the 4th of July

The Fourth of July theme for East Moline this year is “Freedom Rocks – Rockin’ the 4th of July in East Moline,” and the city is looking for parade entries that celebrate America through music — from jazz, Latin, big band, swing to country, pop, rock & roll to Broadway tunes, marching bands, “music inspired by our immigrants and anything else that makes us proud to be living in America,” a city release says.
EAST MOLINE, IL
qctoday.com

Man charged with setting off pipe bomb in Davenport

A Davenport man currently awaiting trial on numerous charges in Scott and Rock Island counties has been charged with allegedly setting off a pipe bomb in a boat in Davenport early Wednesday. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 46, of 1636 W. 12th St. is charged with one count of second-degree arson and...
DAVENPORT, IA

