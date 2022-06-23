House fire on Wingo Road

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman died in a crash Friday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Coroner Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. Erin Eileen Parker, 55, of Pendleton died as a result of drowning, following a car crash, Shore said. According to Shore, Parker...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six people were arrested during rally in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in downtown Greenville on Saturday, according to Greenville Police. According to police, the protest that was supposed to last from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with...
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck. According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman. The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The suspect in the death of a Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy took the officer’s gun, taser and car keys after shooting him and then fled, Sheriff Chuck Wright said in a news conference Friday. Other officers chased him. He acted like he was going...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department has named a suspect in a downtown Spartanburg shooting, which left one person dead and another injured. Police charged Tyson Maurice Thompson with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun and unlawful carry of a firearm by a […]
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer in Moore. The crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on Highway 221 near Center Point Drive, according to troopers. We’re told there are injuries but we do not know the seriousness of them...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has identified the Spartanburg man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at 3:37 a.m. on Drayton Road. According to troopers, an SUV hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway and the pedestrian died a short time later at a hospital.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night. Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old. The victim was taken to...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shut down a busy Spartanburg street Friday evening. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. along North Pine Street and Garner Road. The crash involved three vehicles and caused one of the vehicles hit a power pole, officers said. All traffic lights at that […]
