Spartanburg County, SC

House fire on Wingo Road

FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. NGU puts flag...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Man dies after moped crashes into truck in Spartanburg County

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck. According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman. The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany...
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an overnight crash Friday in Simpsonville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. on Bethany Road. Troopers said a 2004 Maserati was traveling south when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The […]
WSPA 7News

Police search for suspect in downtown Spartanburg shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department has named a suspect in a downtown Spartanburg shooting, which left one person dead and another injured. Police charged Tyson Maurice Thompson with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun and unlawful carry of a firearm by a […]
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies Spartanburg man killed in crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has identified the Spartanburg man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at 3:37 a.m. on Drayton Road. According to troopers, an SUV hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway and the pedestrian died a short time later at a hospital.
FOX Carolina

Woman fled scene after seriously injuring man in stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.
FOX Carolina

Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night. Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old. The victim was taken to...
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running into ditch in Simpsonville, troopers say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver passed away from their injuries as a result of an early morning crash Friday. The driver was heading south on Bethany Road in Simpsonville just before 2 a.m. when they went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.
WSPA 7News

Crash shuts down Spartanburg street

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shut down a busy Spartanburg street Friday evening. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. along North Pine Street and Garner Road. The crash involved three vehicles and caused one of the vehicles hit a power pole, officers said. All traffic lights at that […]
WYFF4.com

WSPA 7News

