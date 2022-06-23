House fire on Wingo Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO