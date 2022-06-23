Silver Alert canceled for Shawano County man

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Clintonville man is in custody after a possible domestic disturbance on Monday night. According to the Clintonville Police Department, they were sent to a home Monday around 7:20 p.m. on N. Main Street for a possible domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they were able to make contact with family members that said the 32-year-old man was in the house and very intoxicated. They also learned that he might have had firearms and made comments about not going back to prison.

