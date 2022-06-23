Silver Alert canceled for Shawano County man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning. The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street. Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones. The children were found unharmed. No other...
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been seen in a week. Sheila Sigmund was last seen in Schofield on June 21. Sheila is 61 years old, approximately 5 foot 1 inch, 130 pounds, with brown...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened in May. According to the department’s Facebook post, the hit-and-run crash happened on May 15 at 1:29 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Jackson Street. They believe the vehicle is a 2002-2009 light-colored Toyota Camry. They are calling it a ‘significant crash’.
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Clintonville. At about 7:20 p.m., Clintonville Police were called to a home on N. Main Street for a domestic disturbance. Family members stated a 32-year-old man was in the house “very intoxicated” and possibly armed with guns. Police say he made statement about not going back to prison.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are asking for help in finding two homicide suspects. According to a release, on April 30 around 5:04 a.m., police responded to Western Ave. and Perkins Ave. for reports of gunshots and a person laying in the road. The victim, 34-year-old Randall Denny, was nonresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle fire broke out near a commercial business on Monday in the City of Neenah. According to a release, firefighters with the Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue were sent to the 100 Block of North Lake Street around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire that was close to a structure.
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man is in the Lincoln Count Jail following a high-speed chase. Investigators said on Sunday, a Merrill Police Officer attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a registration violation. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle the driver ran and then got back into his vehicle and took off. The pursuit continued from the Merrill city limits into the town of Pine River.
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Beachgoers are being warned to take caution when swimming at a Waupaca beach, after reports of possible illnesses. What’s usually a packed beach on a nice summer day, is now empty after signs that say ‘Swim at Your Own Risk’ take over South Park Beach.
A Wausau man who spent three years in prison for his most recent prior drunken driving conviction is behind bars Monday after a crash led to his arrest, court records show. Marathon County Jail intake records show Gregg B. Kandutsch, 62, is being held on a preliminary charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated after an arrest by the Wausau Police Department.
A man and child escaped unharmed from a vehicle that veered off a Wausau road and into a creek before starting on fire, officials said. Police and rescue crews were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Golf Club Road, just off Sixth Street and north of Horseshoe Spring Road for a report of a crash. Witnesses reported hearing a child screaming before the fire erupted, according to emergency scanner traffic.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Miss Wisconsin was born and raised in Wausau. Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned Miss Wisconsin on June 18. Her victory comes after years of participating in scholarship competitions and previously serving as Miss Madison, Miss Badgerland and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen. “I went...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner has confirmed one person has died in a rollover accident on I-43 near Howard. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim was an adult woman. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene. Officials say no other vehicles were involved. The person was...
An Oshkosh woman is recovering after she was reportedly struck in the head with a gun late last week. Officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to a home near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Main Street just after midnight on Friday. The officers were told...
Homicide charges have been filed in connection with the February overdose death of a 38-year-old Wausau man whose body was discovered by his mother in their shared apartment. Leanna M. Wells, 41, faces a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide filed June 17 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Wells is accusing of delivering fentanyl and heroin to the man, who was also taking prescribed oxycodone, court documents show.
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from June 15 storms in Northeast Wisconsin. NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down in Manawa between 5:52 p.m. and 5:56 p.m. The tornado had peak winds at 90 mph with a path of 3.1 miles. The maximum...
MENDON, Mo. (WFRV) – New details have emerged from the Amtrak train that collided with a dump truck carrying concrete that had several local boy scouts on board. According to a presser from the Missouri State Patrol, the dump truck and Amtrak collided at an uncontrolled crossing. Officials say seven cars derailed as a result of the collision.
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.
