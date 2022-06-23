Bryce Cohoon Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Two of the best conferences in men’s college basketball will face off again this year, with Friday’s announcement of the schedule for the ACC/Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Challenge.
Last season, the Big Ten took eight of the tournament’s 14 games against the ACC.
Last year, the Final Four featured two ACC teams and none from the Big Ten. The 2021 Final Four did not feature a single team from either the ACC or the Big Ten.
The Big Ten hasn’t had an NCAA Tournament champion since 2000 (Michigan State). In 2002, Maryland won the NCAA Tournament as a member of the ACC.
The Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Take a look at what the schedule is for the ACC/Big Ten’s Basketball schedule this season!
2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule
Monday, November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, November 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska
Comments / 0