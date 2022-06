EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A close call for a motorcycle rider and his passenger on Friday night. According to the Evansville Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 41 when an SUV merged onto the roadway from Diamond Avenue, directly into the path of the motorcycle. The bike struck the SUV, throwing the rider and passenger onto the pavement.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO