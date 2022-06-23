ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK economy ‘running on empty’ as post-pandemic order books dry up

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awog2_0gJWm28100
a couple look through the window of a shop with a big 'closing down sale' sign Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Britain’s economy is starting to “run on empty” as post-pandemic order books dry up and the highest inflation in 40 years affects confidence, the latest snapshot of the private sector has shown.

Flash estimates of the economy’s performance in June showed business optimism at its lowest since the early months of the Covid pandemic in the spring of 2020 and the sharpest drop in new order volumes for a year.

The monthly survey of purchasing managers produced by S&P and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) said overall business activity across the services and manufacturing sectors was unchanged on the 15-month low of 53.1 reached in May.

A reading above 50 suggests private sector activity is expanding while a reading below 50 points to contraction.

Demand for labour remained strong despite weaker new business growth, with job creation the highest in three months.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The economy is starting to look like it is running on empty. Current business growth is being supported by orders placed in prior months as companies report a near-stalling of demand.

“Manufacturers, in particular, are struggling with falling orders, especially for exports, and the service sector is already seeing signs of the recent growth spurt from pent-up pandemic demand move into reverse amid the rising cost of living.”

Meanwhile, the monthly survey of high street spending from the CBI showed the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations failed to boost the fortunes of Britain’s struggling retailers as mounting cost of living pressures curbed spending power. Retail sales fell for a third month in June and retailers predicted another tough month in July.

Although the employers’ organisation’s distributive trades survey did not include spending in bars and restaurants over the bank holiday weekend, separate snapshots of the economy provided further evidence of the UK’s cost of living crisis.

Separately, the monthly barometer of consumer confidence from the data firm GfK found pessimism had hit a record low in June, with gloom even deeper than during the pandemic, the 2008 global financial crisis or the aftermath of the Brexit referendum vote.

The CBI’s health check of retailing followed comments in the Daily Telegraph by the organisation’s outgoing president – Lord Karan Bilimoria – in which he said the UK was “definitely” heading for recession.

Ben Jones, a CBI economist, said: “Retail volumes are struggling as high inflation eats away at consumers’ budgets. The squeeze on household incomes appears to have offset any boost to activity from the extended platinum jubilee bank holiday earlier this month.

“There are also clearer signs that a downturn in consumer spending is beginning to ripple out across the wider distribution sector, with wholesalers seeing a 14-month period of robust sales growth come to a grinding halt this month.”

The annual inflation rate rose to 9.1% in May, and the flash estimates of the economy’s performance in June from S&P/Cips showed business optimism at its lowest since the early months of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 coupled with the sharpest drop in new order volumes for a year.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

A similar PMI for the eurozone showed a sharper slowdown than in the UK, with the composite measure of services and manufacturing dropping from 54.8 to 51.9 in June. Williamson said that apart from months affected by pandemic-induced lockdowns it was the sharpest decline since the global financial crisis in 2008.

He said business confidence in the UK had now slumped to a level that in the past typically signalled imminent recession. “The weakness of the broad flow of economic data so far in the second quarter points to a drop in GDP which the forward-looking PMI numbers suggest will gather momentum in the third quarter.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Economy#Economic Data
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs have been discussing the chances of a coming recession for months. Now the world’s premier international credit institution is joining the chorus that a recession is likely, and warns that something even worse might be on the horizon.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

329K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy