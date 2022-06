The hottest summer days call for the coldest foods you can think of, whether it’s a cool pasta salad, room temperature grilled chicken or a fresh leafy green salad. And to this list of summer standards you can add watermelon salad. Made with ruby-red cubes of juicy fruit with a zingy grapefruit and jalapeño dressing, this watermelon avocado salad is the ideal pick for a summer cookout, pool party or neighborhood BBQ (especially since it’s vegetarian and vegan-friendly!). Make it an hour or two ahead (the salad greens in it will wilt slightly but they’re still tasty) so the flavors have time to marry. And for the prettiest presentation, arrange this watermelon salad on a large colorful platter or in a shallow bowl.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO