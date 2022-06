ATLANTA — Three children are dead and two others injured after a house fire in Paulding County Friday night. According to the county sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance and a house fire on Woodwind Drive around 9:20 p.m. They add that a woman was inside the home attempting to stab the other people inside at the time of the call. The home was on fire at the same time.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO