ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Ainsley’s Angels spreading joy

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdPPy_0gJWkVT100

MADISON, Wis. – Ainsley’s Angels has been around for more than a decade, but every single day the non-profit is putting smiles on more and more faces right here in the 608.

For 10-year-old Liam, the only way he wants to move is fast. Liam is part of the organization that has offered him an opportunity to be involved in an activity he would never be able to do on his own.

Liam has poor balance, delayed motor skills, and low muscle tone. His mom, Sara Cerar, can’t thank Ainsley’s Angels enough for the love and support for her son and family.

“It’s been really special to us,” Cerar said. “It’s really brought him a lot of joy. It regulates him, so he gets in the chair and is off and running.”

Briley Rossiter is the local ambassador. Her dad started the non-profit, inspired by her sister, Ainsley. They started rolling together as a family back in 2008. Now more than 70 locations are rolling across the country.

“We provide equipment for people with disabilities to be included in athletic events, specifically races, like 5ks all the way up to marathons,” Rossiter explained.

Madison’s group focuses on running, where it’s completely free to the rider.

“Over time, we know that this was something that needed to be shared with more people and more communities, because we saw the joy it brought my sister to be included and be running alongside me and my dad,” Rossiter added. “We believe that people with disabilities are valuable members of the community, who deserve to be included, providing this opportunities to get off the sidelines and to be included in the events and in the community, provides so much joy and so much positivity to everyone involved.”

It takes a lot of runners who volunteer their time to be part of the group. Liam’s already been able to be part of many local races in just his first year.

“He gets to cheer people on,” Cerar added. “We’ve spent his whole life cheering him on, and now he gets to do that for other people, completely unprompted. So yes, it’s meant a big deal to us.”

Briley Rossiter is also the author of a book called “Born an Angel.” She wrote it at just 12-years-old about the inspiration her sister gives her in keeping the mission of Ainsley going forward. Purchasing the book directly from the foundation ensures the most dollars go right to the cause.

Click here for more information on Ainsley’s Angels.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Joe and Debi Henrichs say "thank you"

Scientists have been trying for years to make a "living battery" using microorganisms. Also, "green" concrete and why we need it. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a 97.5% increase in reports of suspected child sexual exploitation in 2020. Updated: 1 hour ago. More than 100 volunteers...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

First NitroX Camp held at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. — More than a dozen middle school students took part in a special automotive-themed summer camp at Madison College this week. The NitroX Camp, the first to be held at Madison College, helped participants learn skills based on the transportation skilled trades. As part of their camp,...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Taste the sweetness of summer: Where to pick berries near Madison

Strawberry picking is a summer ritual for many in Wisconsin, but the season doesn’t last long. According to the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association, strawberries are typically in season and available in the state from late May through early July. Weather and high demand play a role in the harvest, causing even shorter seasons for some farmers.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Charity
tonemadison.com

Abortion resources and protest info for Madisonians

Where to go for help, where to donate, where the protests are. We’ll be listing resources here for people seeking abortions, people wanting to help support abortion access, and people wanting to attend local protests. This will be updated as we gather more resources and info. If there’s something you’d like us to know about, reach us at [email protected].
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Log rollers hit the water at Lake Wingra in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 17th annual Midwest Log Rolling Championship hit the water in Madison Saturday. Athletes from all over the Midwest and beyond were out on Lake Wingra for some stiff competition. “It’s such a unique sport that nobody is at it when they first try,” said Shana Verstegen....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Madison veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison veteran who had last been seen Wednesday afternoon has been found and is safe, officials said Friday evening. Family members last saw Michael Segich, 43, leaving his home on Madison’s west side around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He had not returned and his family had not heard from him, officials said. Law enforcement officials expressed concerns...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: New inclusive playground now open in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. – McKee Farms Park now features a playground that is inclusive for all users, including children with disabilities. The new playground allows those with physical or sight limitations to play and interact together with other kids and families in a safe and secure space. This is Dane County’s third all-inclusive playground. The other two are located in the...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Madison man with dementia

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Madison who has dementia. According to Madison Police, Jampa Gagyanpontsang left his home on the Southwest side of Madison at approximately 8 a.m. Friday and hasn’t been seen since then. He is 92-years-old and doesn’t drive, but does walk well. He also does not speak English.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy