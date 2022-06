The city of Euclid will continue to prohibit fireworks within city limits. The law is one that has stood for years to prevent damage and disturbance in the community. “The discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks have always been banned in the City of Euclid,” said Christine Vazquez, communication administrator for the city. “City Council recently voted to opt-out of HB 172, which allows individuals to use fireworks on private property on certain days of the year and continue the ban that was already in place.”

EUCLID, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO