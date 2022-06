Livonia plans to raise the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag for the first time at city hall following multiple requests to do so from some residents. "This will be the first time the City of Livonia will be recognizing Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ Livonians who are a key part of what makes this community special," Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said.

