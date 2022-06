LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Richard Grabsky was stunned to see how fast a thief swiped his car’s catalytic converter this week from his North Las Vegas home. He was able to see the theft on his security camera. He says the thief drove by the home several times before stopping and cutting the converter from his car.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO