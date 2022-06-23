ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The"

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Ohio State University - you know how they emphasize that the? Anyway, the Ohio State University had a victory at the U.S. Patent and Trademark...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Patients in 'trigger law' states reorient after access to abortion care halts

Today's 6-3 Supreme Court decision sends the abortion issue back to the states. Alabama has multiple restrictions on the books, and clinics responded to today's ruling by stopping abortion services. Robin Marty is the operations director of the West Alabama Women's Center, one of the few clinics in the state that was, up until this morning, providing abortion care. She is also the author of the book "Handbook For A Post-Roe America."
ALABAMA STATE
NPR

The future of Miranda rights; The internet reacts to the end of Roe v. Wade

A Supreme Court ruling on Jun. 23 stripped away a person's ability to sue for damages if evidence is procured without police reading their Miranda rights. University of Michigan law professor Eve Brensike Primus joins us. And, Femi Oke, host of The Stream on Al Jazeera English, assesses how online...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
NPR

A roundup of what happened at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing

In a bid to hold on to power, former President Trump tried to manipulate the top law enforcement agency in this country. That was the testimony of DOJ officials in the latest January 6 hearing. They say Trump repeatedly called or met with them to press them to back his false claims of a stolen election.
POTUS
NPR

Calif. Attorney General discusses the state being a haven for those seeking abortions

NPR's Susan Davis speaks to California Attorney General Rob Bonta about recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on gun control and access to abortion. We've been hearing about Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade that ended 50 years of federal abortion protection. The case was Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. It was out of Mississippi involving the constitutionality of that state's pre-viability abortion ban. As part of that case, a group of 24 state attorneys general filed a brief urging the court to reaffirm access to abortion as a constitutional right. California's attorney general, Rob Bonta, took the lead on that brief, and he joins us now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

The U.S. mint is rethinking nearly two centuries of coin design

The U.S. mint is beginning to roll out a new set of quarters honoring American women. The mint is also trying to allow the artists a little more creativity with the design. This year, the U.S. Mint releases new quarters. They honor people like Maya Angelou, Wilma Mankiller and Eleanor Roosevelt, and the redesign gave the mint a chance to rethink some odd little details of U.S. coins. Here's Dave Blanchard of NPR's Planet Money podcast.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
NPR

Right To Life chair responds to overturning of federal abortion rights

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with chair of the National Right to Life board of directors Lynda Bell about the reaction from anti-abortion rights activists over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn 'Roe.'. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today's decision happened to come just as the oldest anti-abortion rights group in the country...
ATLANTA, GA
NPR

Supreme Court's gun decision has New York officials in Albany scrambling

NPR's Rachel Martin talks with New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down a New York state law that limits concealed carrying of guns. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The high court's decision striking down New York's handgun licensing restrictions has the state's Democratic leadership assessing...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio State University#Trademark#College#The U S Patent#Npr
NPR

Planet Money Sweepstakes Rules

Planet Money Plus Giveaway (the "Giveaway") National Public Radio, Inc. ("NPR") will give away a prize as described in Section 4 below to individuals who submit an official entry form in accordance with these official rules (the "Official Rules"). By participating in the Giveaway you agree to be bound by these Official Rules.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NPR

With Roe overturned, LGBTQ activists worry same-sex marriage is next

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry. It was a historic ruling that signified a turning point for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. Fast-forward seven years, and a lot has changed. The Supreme Court is vastly different, and has...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy