Junk Science Week: Net-Zero Edition — Peter Shawn Taylor: Is climate change making judges meaner?

Gates started off by providing his thoughts on the relative performance metrics of the world as it faced another global threat — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:. Well, the pandemic — it’s very easy. It’s 1,000 times easier to stop things from becoming pandemics than it is to solve climate change. And you have some countries who have less than 10% of the deaths of, say, the U.S. Yeah, so the U.S. was expected to do the best, and we did a terrible job. We didn’t diagnose people early … in the first 100 days we’d let it become widespread. Whereas people like Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, a bunch of exemplars got into action, even though they spend way, way less money on their public health systems.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO