Environment

Junk Science Week: Net-Zero Edition — Peter Shawn Taylor: Is climate change making judges meaner?

By Special to Financial Post
Lucknow Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a scorcher outside. Sure, you’ve got air conditioning at home and in the office, but no one can stay inside forever. Eventually you’ll have to face the heat. Can the very concept of justice survive such a situation?. Story continues below. This advertisement has not...

Interesting Engineering

Five fascinating inventions to make your home more sustainable

Renewable energy is growing more popular by the day. In the United States, the use of renewable energy grew by 90 percent in the last 20 years, with renewables making up nearly 20 percent of utility-scale U.S. electricity generation in 2020. According to the International Energy Agency, clean energy could account for about 95 percent of the increase in global power capacity between now and 2026.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Climate impact of food miles three times greater than previously believed, study finds

Transporting food from where it is produced to our dinner plates creates at least triple the amount of greenhouse gas emissions as previously estimated, a new study suggests. So called “food miles” are likely responsible for about 6% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, the authors of the study found after calculating that 3bn tonnes of CO2-equivalent was produced in transporting food for human consumption each year.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Our current methods of food production are unsustainable – in his latest book, George Monbiot considers the alternatives

In his new book Regenesis, journalist and environmental activist George Monbiot describes problems associated with agriculture now and into the future. He also gives examples of how agriculture can be improved to produce healthy food sustainably. He does this in an engaging manner by combining his own experiences with an impressive knowledge of the literature. Review: Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet – George Monbiot (Allen Lane) In his opening chapter, Monbiot describes digging into the soil in his orchard. He marvels at the amazing soil life and its diversity, ranging from macro-organisms such as snails, earthworms and beetles,...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Bill Gates offers guidance on what climate technologies he’s looking to fund

Gates started off by providing his thoughts on the relative performance metrics of the world as it faced another global threat — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:. Well, the pandemic — it’s very easy. It’s 1,000 times easier to stop things from becoming pandemics than it is to solve climate change. And you have some countries who have less than 10% of the deaths of, say, the U.S. Yeah, so the U.S. was expected to do the best, and we did a terrible job. We didn’t diagnose people early … in the first 100 days we’d let it become widespread. Whereas people like Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, a bunch of exemplars got into action, even though they spend way, way less money on their public health systems.
ADVOCACY
Interesting Engineering

One set of STEM workers earns thousands more than any other group

It's been 50 years since Willie Hobbs Moore became the first US Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in physics. Since then, fewer than 200 Black women have earned a Ph.D. in physics. If that number sounds low, it's because Black women earn an incredibly small percentage of the doctorates of physics awarded in the U.S. each year. To give a sense of scale, roughly 2,200 physics students in the U.S. received a doctoral degree in 2020 alone, according to data from the NSF.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A textile filter paves the way for eco-friendly carbon capture technology

A new design for a filter could help remove carbon dioxide from flue gas emissions and air. Sonja Salmon. "Innovation happens when two disciplines of science that normally don't intersect come together. If you've a foot in both of those worlds, you'll notice something obvious - that won't come easily to the others," Sonja Salmon, an associate professor of textile engineering, chemistry, and science at NC State, tells IE in an interview.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Science coverage of climate change can change minds—briefly

Science reporting on climate change does lead Americans to adopt more accurate beliefs and support government action on the issue—but these gains are fragile, a new study suggests. Researchers found that these accurate beliefs fade quickly and can erode when people are exposed to coverage skeptical of climate change.
ADVOCACY
technologynetworks.com

5 Promising Factors Propelling Climate Action

Given the scale of the challenge, the conversation around climate change is often tinged with doom and gloom. But climate tech investor Gabriel Kra thinks we need to reframe the crisis as a source of tremendous opportunity. He offers five big reasons to be optimistic about climate -- starting with the fact that many of the world's best minds are focused and working on building a clean future for all.
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Addressing Racial Inequity in Beauty Is a $2.6B Opportunity, McKinsey Reports

Click here to read the full article. Despite the commitments companies across industries have made in recent years with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion, meaningful change that supports Black beauty brands, Black beauty founders and the experiences of Black beauty consumers remains a largely untapped market.  A recent report by the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility has found that addressing racial inequity in beauty is a $2.6 billion opportunity. More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew The report spotlights the barriers facing Black beauty founders and employees, from entry level...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Modeling historical biomass could be key to buffering climate change

When plants breathe in carbon from the atmosphere and store it in their leaves, branches, trunks and roots, they help the Earth maintain a carbon balance—a crucial component to a steady climate. While this woody biomass contains one of the largest pools of terrestrial carbon, changes in the magnitude...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New study debunks theory that England's decommissioned wells are leaking methane

There is no evidence to suggest that England's decommissioned oil and gas wells are leaking methane into the environment, according to a new study by Heriot-Watt University. Dr. Aaron Cahill from Heriot-Watt's Lyell Center, a strategic partnership between Heriot-Watt and the British Geological Survey, says his findings, published in the International Journal of Greenhouse Gas Control, should be "reassuring" to the public and regulators.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Geodis’ Frank Loewen on Labor Availability, Sustainability Legislation & Reverse Logistics

Click here to read the full article. Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Frank Loewen, senior vice president of the retail market line at Geodis, discusses the impacts of the e-commerce boom and the sustainability laws that could affect apparel operations. Name: Frank Loewen Title: Senior vice president of the retail market line Company: Geodis What’s the number one question you are receiving from your apparel clients now that was never really a consideration before the...
ECONOMY

