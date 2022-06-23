Delay on Columbia Greenway Rail Trail in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT and the city of Westfield are being asked by the Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail to provide more details about when work on the Elm Street Bridge and the Central Section of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail will begin.

An extension date has been set for April of 2023, but there have been no updates outlining when construction will begin.

The organization expressed their concerns that the delay has limited access to visitors and residents of Westfield and sections that are unopened are being vandalized.

The Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail are asking MassDOT to reopen part of the trail between Main Street and the Elm Street access ramp.

