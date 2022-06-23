Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes tight end target narrows list, sets decision date

Ohio State is in the final three for Riley Williams. (Chad Simmons/On3)

Buckeyes tight end target narrows list, sets decision date

Ohio State hosted Riley Williams, the No. 2 tight end in the country, two weekends ago for an official visit.

Williams, a four-star tight end who just announced he is transferring from Central Catholic (Portland, Oregon) High School to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), trimmed his list to three schools and has set a commitment date.

The No. 52 overall player in the country, according to On3, will decide between Ohio State, Miami and Alabama on July 1. In the process of making that announcement, he eliminated the home-state Oregon Ducks from contention.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Miami a 96.2-percent chance to earn a pledge from Williams. Ohio State comes in at a distant third, according to the predictive method.

But the Buckeyes made the final cut for Williams, giving them a shot after an official visit earlier this month.

Four-star receiver Noah Rogers commits to Ohio State

The incredible run of wide receiver recruiting isn’t slowing down for Ohio State: Noah Rogers became the third pass-catcher to pick the Buckeyes in the last three days.

Rogers, a four-star prospect from Rolesville, North Carolina, chose the Buckeyes over North Carolina State and North Carolina, among many others.

Noah Rogers is now the fourth-highest ranked commit in the Ohio State recruiting class. He is the fourth receiver in the Buckeyes 2023 class, joining four-star Florida native Bryson Rodgers, Chicago five-star Carnell Tate (IMG Academy), and five-star Brandon Inniss, who committed Tuesday. The quartet of talented pass catchers give Ohio State 13 commitments in their Big Ten-best class so far.

The 6-foot-2, 195- pound Rogers has been considered a lean to the Buckeyes for weeks, even after numerous visits to North Carolina State and a family connection at North Carolina. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gave the Buckeyes a 94.3-percent chance to land his commitment before he announced it on social media.

New Lettermen Row Recruiting Podcast

The Buckeyes landed commitments from five-star Florida wide receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss in a two-day span, taking their class from No. 4 nationally into the top spot of the On3 Consensus rankings. Lettermen Row staffers Spencer Holbrook and Andrew Ellis are back to break down every angle of it on the Lettermen Row Recruiting Podcast.

Ohio State hosted some of its top targets for official visits last weekend, and there’s plenty of buzz coming out of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center following those visits. What is the biggest storyline to track after a big weekend? There’s a lot to unpack there.

Oh, and the Buckeyes are also opening their doors to another batch of un committed, highly-rated prospects who will take official visits to Columbus this weekend.

And that’s not even mentioning that five-star Buckeyes quarterback commit Dylan Raiola was on campus for a workout Tuesday.

Those are some of the key discussion points on this week’s episode. The duo of Lettermen Row staffers break down the big recruiting weekends ahead along with a rundown of the latest visits from the Buckeyes top prospects.

