AIC, HCC to sign transfer agreement
(WWLP) – American International College and Holyoke Community College will officially sign an Articulation Agreement Thursday, establishing a close academic relationship between the two institutions.
The agreement will allow seamless transitions for two-year-degree students from HCC into four-year programs at AIC.Bringing Valley Green Energy to Hampshire County
The program is called Direct Connect and allows students to study and major in areas of interest while attending community college.
Transfer students from HCC to AIC will automatically receive a $4,000 scholarship before any need-based aid is awarded.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0