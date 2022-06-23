ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bryce Cohoon Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2023 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon has scheduled an official visit for this coming weekend (June 24-26), he announced on Twitter Wednesday evening. Cohoon is a 6-3 wide receiver who had 40 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He is also...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes set for biggest recruiting weekend of the year headlined by big names

This Friday to Sunday will be the biggest and arguably most important recruiting weekend for the Hawkeyes this year. They are welcoming 22 potential recruits to campus that are part of the 2023 class. Of the 22 visiting, nine are committed to the Hawkeyes and 13 still have yet to decide where they will call home next fall. The group is headlined by five-star tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is rated No. 10 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. He has narrowed his recruitment down to Iowa and the Alabama Crimson Tide. This weekend could play a big factor into his decision. Another...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Huskers add FCS opponent for 2024 schedule

The University of Nebraska football team has added a non-conference game to its 2024 schedule. Northern Iowa will make the trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. This will be the first time these two teams have played on the football field. According to a report from FBSchedules, Northern Iowa will be paid $600,000 for the game. UNI is the third and final non-conference opponent scheduled for the 2024 season. The Panthers join UTEP and Colorado as the other two schools currently under contract. Northern Iowa is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference and currently...
LINCOLN, NE
HoosiersNow

2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule

Matchups for the 2022 men's college basketball Big Ten/ACC Challenge were released on Friday. Headline matchups include North Carolina at Indiana, Ohio State at Duke and Virginia at Michigan. Here's a quick look at each matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: 2022 Cornhuskers Season Preview and Prediction

Jimmy Buffett's song "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" might be appropriate background music for Nebraska in 2022 — at least the song's title is apropos. Head coach Scott Frost's contract has been restructured, and all but one of his offensive coaches are new, along with a coach strictly focused on special teams.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Air Force#Umass#Syracuse#Abg Si Llc
HBCU Gameday

Randolph Ross Jr. makes US team for worlds

A&T junior Randolph Ross Jr. earned a second trip to perform on track's world stage on a day where a new world record was set. Three other A&T athletes advanced. The post Randolph Ross Jr. makes US team for worlds appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is the ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule?

Two of the best conferences in men’s college basketball will face off again this year, with Friday’s announcement of the schedule for the ACC/Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Challenge. Last season, the Big Ten took eight of the tournament’s 14 games against the ACC. Last year, the Final Four featured two ACC teams and none from the Big Ten. The 2021 Final Four did not feature a single team from either the ACC or the Big Ten. The Big Ten hasn’t had an NCAA Tournament champion since 2000 (Michigan State). In 2002, Maryland won the NCAA Tournament as a member of the ACC. The Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. Take a look at what the schedule is for the ACC/Big Ten’s Basketball schedule this season! 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule Monday, November 28 Minnesota at Virginia Tech Pitt at Northwestern Tuesday, November 29 Syracuse at Illinois Maryland at Louisville Penn State at Clemson Virginia at Michigan Wake Forest at Wisconsin Georgia Tech at Iowa Wednesday, November 30 Ohio State at Duke Purdue at Florida State Rutgers at Miami North Carolina at Indiana Michigan State at Notre Dame Boston College at Nebraska  
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson opponent announced for ACC-Big Ten challenge

Clemson’s opponent for the yearly ACC-Big Ten challenge has been announced. The Tigers will face Penn State in the event, the ACC announced Friday morning. The game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Penn State is coming off of a 14-17 season under first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry....
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy