Cajun-Seafood Restaurant Crab Du Jour Opens First Chicagoland Location

Crab Du Jour, a popular Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant known for its ultimate seafood boils, with 85 locations along the East Coast, will officially celebrate the grand opening of its first Chicagoland location at 851 W. North Ave. in Melrose Park, Illinois. As part of the grand opening festivities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. with a grand opening meal and tasting to follow.

“We are excited to be expanding into the Midwest region with our first Chicagoland location in Melrose Park,” said Beau Stickley, VP of Business Development, Crab Du Jour in a statement. “This location will be the first of many as Chicago has really become a food destination. We look forward to becoming a part of the growing community in Melrose Park and bringing our Cajun-inspired seafood and delicious home-style specialties to our new neighbors.”

Known for its ultimate seafood boil, Crab Du Jour, which translates roughly to “crab of the day,” offers a unique dining experience featuring freshly prepared and made-to-order Cajun-inspired seafood boils and a variety of fresh high-quality seafood selections, including clams, mussels, shrimp, crawfish, crab legs, lobster and more.

Its signature dish is the Cajun seafood boil, which features a variety of items sold by the half-pound ($7.50-$14.50) or pound ($13.99-$28.99), then steamed via bags and presented tableside with seasonings of choice in three heat intensities with corn and potatoes.

Customers select their seafood, choose from an array of house-blended sauces like Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay, lemon pepper, or ‘Du Jour’, which incorporates all of the options, customize their desired spice level, and add side items like corn, potatoes, and sausage. Truly experiential, each boil is served in a bag, which is shaken and presented tableside in front of guests.

In addition to the boils, the menu also includes Fire Basted “7 Fishes of The Sea”, coconut shrimp, fried calamari, crab bisque, fried scallops and crab cakes, and Southern Cajun specialties and non-seafood dishes, including a bourbon steak, chicken wings, hush puppies, chicken Po’Boys, cheeseburger, fried pickles, and more.

The restaurant offers a full-service bar serving up its signature cocktails: Tipsy Mermaid – coconut rum, lime juice, pineapple juice, and blue curacao; the Swedish Fish – rum, grenadine, watermelon juice, and lemonade. Other current favorites include the Giggly Guppy and Skinny Seal.

Crab Du Jour is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

