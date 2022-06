I have noticed that in the past few years not as many kids have been interested in softball in Hopkinton. I have played softball for years and just finished my first season playing for the high school. I love the community it has given me and the amount of friends I have made along the way. Even though this season of spring softball has just finished in Hopkinton, registration for next season will open up during the summer. As an umpire for Hopkinton Little League, I hope in the next years to see the amount of people interested in softball increase, as it creates a great community for everyone and many long-lasting friendships.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO